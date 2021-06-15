Nani To Produce Sister Deepthi Ganta's Directorial Debut 'Meet Cute'

Telugu actor and producer Naveen Babu Ganta aka Nani will be producing his sister Deepthi Ganta’s directorial debut titled Meet Cute. The feature film will be bankrolled under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, as announced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni on social media on Monday.

The 37-year-old shared a picture from the sets of the movie where he was seen holding the clapboard. Nani described it as a special experience for more than one reason as he tweeted the picture. In another picture posted by the production house, actor Sathyaraj was spotted next to an actress whose face was hidden by the clapboard held by Nani. Deepthi had earlier helmed the 2019 short film Anaganaga Oka Nanna. With Meet Cute she will be entering the feature film arena.

Wall Poster Cinema has earlier produced movies like Awe, HIT, and HIT 2. Besides Meet Cute, the sequel to 2020 thriller action movie HIT is also under production. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie stars Adivi Sesh as the lead actor. Earlier in March, Nani had shared the poster of HIT 2 on his social media handles and introduced Adivi’s character Krishna Dev.

Nani himself will be seen playing the protagonist in the upcoming Tollywood movie Tuck Jagadish. The rural drama will feature actors Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. It was initially scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 23 this year, but that has been indefinitely postponed in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Tuck Jagadish, Nani and Shiva Nirvana will be collaborating for the second time. Their first collaboration was in 2017 with the romantic comedy Ninnu Kori. Nani is also working in director directed by Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming Telugu movie titled Shyam Singha Roy.

