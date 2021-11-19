Nani to Vishnu, Having Hero's Name in Title has Only Resulted in Box Office Disaster

The name of a movie occasionally becomes problematic for the lead actors. The 2019 movie titled ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’, which was directed by Boyapati Srinu, spelt disaster for Ram Charan as it was forced to close with its first show.

Telugu star Akhil’s first film was also titled ‘Akhil ‘, which flopped badly and was one of the biggest disasters in the history of the famed Akkineni family. Apart from Akhil, the patriarch of the family Nagarjuna also had to cope with the same trouble. The movie titled ‘Captain Nagarjuna’ was not a box office success. The failure of this film despite having such a big star signalled to the director that putting a hero’s name on the film was quite risky.

Like other big Telugu stars, megastar Chiranjeevi also found out that box office success evaded him when the movie Jai Chiranjeevi flopped big time at the box office.

Manchu Vishnu, son of Manchu Mohan babu, had a huge box office flop with the failure of his first movie which was titled ‘Vishnu’.

Tarak, which starred Taraknath, another actor from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s family, is also listed among one of the biggest flops of all time.

The ‘Brahmanandam Drama Company’, which came under the name of star comedian Brahmanandam, also went bankrupt at the box office.

The movie ‘Namo Venkatesa’, which starred hero Venkatesh, however, managed to have a decent run at the box office. However, the movie ‘Venki Mama’ made with his nephew Naga Chaitanya fell flat without any recovery chances.

The story does not end here. Even movies with nicknames of the heroes in the title failed miserably at the box office. ‘Nani’ starring Mahesh Babu, who is affectionately known as Nani, failed miserably.

Sai Dharam Tej’s movie titled ‘Tez.I Love You’ also sank without trace, thereby proving that names of heroes as titles were indeed poison for the box office.

