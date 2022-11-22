Nani Visits Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple With Son; Watch Video

Telugu star Nani is one of the most bankable actors in Indian cinema. The actor is known for his stellar performances in projects like Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki. Next, for him, is an anthology, Meet Cute, which he has produced. The film will hit the OTT platform on November 25. Before the release of this project, the Dasara star visited the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple with his son.

Sharing a reel on his official Instagram account, the actor wrote: “What a beautiful journey. Until next time Ayyappa🙏 Swamy Saranam." In the video, Nani captures the adventurous journey to the temple with his little son. He and his sons walk through the stony aisles amid rains and reach the temple.

In the Sabarimala temple, they offer prayers to the lord. The Ante Sundaraniki actor and his son can be seen decked in traditional black attire. In the 30-second clip, he uses a devotional track — the Harivarasanam voiced by K. J. Yesudas -for Lord Ayyappa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Nani fans flocked to the comment section as soon as he posted this video. A user wrote, “Just as a doctor can heal the pain of the body, only god can heal the pain of the mind."

Another wrote, “Nani has visited a local Ayyappa temple rather Sabarimala. As cameras are not allowed inside the temple zone."

On the work front, Nani recently shared the teaser and first look of Meet Cute. The glimpse was loved by the audience because of its one-liners like, “Relationships don’t fail because of small fights but it fails when you stop fighting." The project will be streaming on Sony LIV. Deepthi Ganta has directed the project, and who is Nani’s sister. Hence, this venture is special for the brother-sister duo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here