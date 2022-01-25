Nani Wraps Shooting for Ante Sundaraniki. Here's All you Need to Know

Telugu star Nani had a busy year in 2021. In addition to Shyam Singha Roy, he also had Tuck Jagdish that was released on an OTT platform. Shyam Singha Roy, released on December 24, 2021, fared poorly at the box office. There were plans for the films to be released together in all four South Indian languages, but they never came to fruition.

In Shyam Singha Roy, Nani starred opposite Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Kriti Shetty. Although its box office collections were lower than expected, it did well in the

two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. Reports say that Nani has wrapped shooting for his next movie, Ante Sundaraniki.

From the poster for Ante Sundaraniki, it seems that Nani is going to play the role of village youth. Moreover, the story of the movie revolves around a man who starts as a country singer but becomes a successful rock star abroad.

The poster features a lute and a camera. Nani had previously played the role of a rock star in the movie Krishnarjuna Yuddham. Now, it is reported that he will be seen in a similar role in Ante Sundaraniki as well. There are also reports that the movie probably belongs in the adult comedy genre.

Ante Sundaraniki is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Malayalee actor Nazriya Nazeem is cast opposite Nani in the movie. The music has been provided by Vivek Sagar. In addition, Nani is shooting for Dasara in Telangana. The film starring Keerthi Suresh is set for release on Vijay Dasami.

