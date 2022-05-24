Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki: Rango Ranga Lyrical Song Officially Out

Good News for Nani fans! Rango Ranga lyrical song from Telugu actor Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki officially released on Monday. The number has been scored by Vivek Sagar and voiced by NC Karunya. Sanapati Bhardwaj Patrudu has penned the lyrics of the track. It also features snippet blooper videos from the sets of the movie.

The song has garnered more than 440K views on YouTube and is still in counting. Ante Sundaraniki feature Nani along with Nazriya Fahadh. The movie is helmed by Vivek Athreya and backed by Mythri Movie Makers.



As per the official synopsis, Ante Sundaraniki revolves around a guy who falls for a Christian Girl and trains her to be a Brahmin to convince his parents to accept her but, their secret is revealed.

Previously, two numbers from the movie Panchakattu and Entha Chitram have become blockbusters. This film will mark Nazriya’s debut in the Telegu Film industry.

This much-awaited film will also star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakeishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj in crucial roles.

The Comedy-drama has been slated to hit theatres on June 10, this year.

Meanwhile, Nani’s other ventures include Srikanth Odela’s Dasara. The star will be also seen in a rugged avatar as Dharani in the movie.

Nani will be also seen in Hit- the 2nd case, which is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolani and is slated to release on July 29.

The Natural star was last seen in the critically acclaimed film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ opposite Sai Pallavi.

Fact that you may, may not know is that B-Town actor Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is the official Hindi remake of Nani’s Telugu movie which was released in 2019. Both the original and the Bollywood remake are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

