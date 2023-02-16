Telugu actor Nani and the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh are teaming up once again for the much-anticipated film titled Dasara. Srikanth Odela, a debutante, is the director of the film which is touted to be an action drama set in a rural area. The filming of Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s ambitious venture is now over after a long wait and many schedules. The actors recently shared the release date of Dasara and it will hit the silver screens on March 30.

Even before its release, the movie created hype among the audience. As reported by News18 Telugu, the fans of the many Telugu regions are excited about Nani’s action drama. Dasara has already reported a pre-release business of Rs 6.50 crore.

Recently, team Dasara unveiled another track from the action project. On Valentine’s day, the team released a heartbreak anthem song titled Ori Vaari composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The song’s Hindi version is named O Re Chore, while the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions have been titled Theekari, Orr Vaari and O Bhayee respectively. Sri Man has penned the lyrics of Ori Vaari.

Nani shared the video link to the song on his Twitter account and wrote, “Our #OriVaari song is out now. A @Music_Santhosh Musical.” The actor teased his fans by posting a little clip from the production that included both Nani and Santhosh.

Circling back to Nani, he recently bid adieu to his thick bearded look for Dasara. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie in his new clean-shaven look, as he announced the Dasara wrap. He captioned his post, “New day. New me #DasaraWrap."

Along with his mirror selfie, the actor posted a special video from Dasara with the signature style of his character from the Srikanth Odela directorial. Have a look at the video:

Nani placed the Dhoom Dhaam song in the backdrop.

