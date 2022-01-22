Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy Grosses Nearly Rs 50 Crore at Box Office

Actor Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy is still running successfully in theatres despite being released on the Over The Top (OTT) platform Netflix recently. After being postponed multiple times, the period romance drama was released on December 24, 2021. The film also features Krithi Shetty in a pivotal role. The box office collection of the film is nearing Rs 50 crore. The film has already collected Rs 46 crore worldwide at the box office and is still going strong. The film collected Rs 26.5 crore from its theatrical distribution.

The film directed by Rahul Sankrityan is still doing exceptionally well in Telugu speaking states. The makers are expecting that Shyam Singha Roy will touch the milestone of Rs 50 crore earning at the box office in the next few weeks. If this happens, it will be the first such film of Nani that will achieve the feat of earning Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Apart from Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty, the film has a star cast of Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa, Leela Samson and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The movie marked the first collaboration between actor Nani and director Sankrityan.

In the film, Nani plays two characters - young man Vasu and revolutionary writer Shyam Singha Roy. Its story is written by Janga Satyadev while the cinematography of this movie has been done by Sanu John Varghese. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer of the film. The film has been produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

Now, the film is streaming on Netflix and makers believe that it will reach a wider audience. It has got a good response not just from the audience but also from the critics. According to film critics, actors in the film have done complete justice with their characters.

