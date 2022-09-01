Nannamma Superstar Fame Vanshika Kashyap to Enter Films With This Kannada Venture

Kannada actor M Anand, popularly known as Master Anand, was introduced to the Kannada audience as a child actor. He made a mark with his earnest performances as a child, before gaining fame as an adult actor. And it looks like his five-year-old daughter has carried on with the family tradition as she is on her path to becoming a celebrated child artist herself. Following in her father’s footsteps, she is soon going to appear in her first film.

Even before her debut, Vanshika needs no introduction. She has already amassed a lot of admirers on social media, with her parents often posting her pictures online. And she is no stranger to the camera either. Along with her mother Yashaswini, Vanshika Anjani Kashyap became well-known after winning the reality competition Nannamma Superstar. Young Vanshika is quite talented. For her engaging speeches and acting prowess, she is affectionately referred to as “Pataki” by everyone, a title she earned while on the Nannamma Superstar show.

Already an established TV star in her own right, Vanshika is set to make her silver screen debut. She is going to star in an upcoming movie named Love Li. Chethan Keshav is the film’s director, and it is an action-romance.

Vasishta N Simha played the lead in the film. The movie’s producer is Ravindra Kumar. Anoop Seelin is all set to score the music for the film and cinematography by Ashwin Kennedy. Vanshika’s inclusion was confirmed by Vasustha who shared the news on his social media handle.

Love Li will have Vanshika play a pivotal character named Tanu and the shooting of Vanshika’s part will start on September 6. Director Chetan Keshav says that Vamshika will surely entertain the audience as the character has been created as per the audience’s image of the little actress.

