GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Naomi Campbell Disappointed by Nicki Minaj-Cardi B Fight

Naomi Campbell has weighed upon the ugly fight between rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, saying she was "disappointed" by it.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Naomi Campbell Disappointed by Nicki Minaj-Cardi B Fight
Image Courtesy: Naomi Campbell/ Instagram
Loading...
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has weighed upon the ugly fight between rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, saying she was "disappointed" by it.

The two rapper had come to blows at a fashion week event in New York City earlier this month.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", Campbell said it was disheartening to see women of colour fighting with each other.

"I don't want to see women of colour fight. I don't want to see women fight period. Not there, not that. It's all music. There's no division of music. Music's for everybody, there's no discrimination, so I felt very disappointed," she said.

Campbell said she was not at the party when the apparent incident happened.

"It was called an ICON party, but there were no icons there. Kate (Moss) and I were at home on the couch watching TV," she added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...