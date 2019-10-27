Naomi Harris Says James Bond Producers Shot Down Idea for Moneypenny Spin-off
Appearing on 'Good Morning America' recently, the 43-year-old actor said 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins was ready to work on the proposed film on Moneypenny.
Image: Naomi Harris, A still from James Bond 24/Instagram
Actor Naomi Harris says she once pitched a James Bond spin-off idea centering on her character Eve Moneypenny to franchise's producers but they rejected it.
Appearing on "Good Morning America" recently, the 43-year-old actor said her "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins was ready to work on the proposed film.
"He's wanted to do a badass, kick-ass action thing with Moneypenny, which I'm all for," Harris said.
"I got together with our producer, Barbara Broccoli, and was like 'Let's make this happen.' But she wasn't so down for it. But maybe, one day, who knows. The conversation has started at least, and we're continuing it here, she added.
Harris previously portrayed Moneypenny, the sly private secretary to MI6 leader M, in "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).
She is reprising the role in upcoming movie "No Time to Die", which will mark actor Daniel Craig's last outing as the famed British spy. The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will release in April next year.
