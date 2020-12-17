News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Naomi Scott Joins Netflix Series 'Anatomy Of A Scandal'
1-MIN READ

Naomi Scott Joins Netflix Series 'Anatomy Of A Scandal'

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Actor Naomi Scott, known for "Charlie's Angels" and "Aladdin", has boarded "Anatomy of a Scandal", a six-part Netflix series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the project hails from "Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley and former "House of Cards" showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

Los Angeles: Actor Naomi Scott, known for “Charlie’s Angels” and “Aladdin”, has boarded “Anatomy of a Scandal”, a six-part Netflix series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the project hails from “Big Little Lies” creator David E Kelley and former “House of Cards” showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the London-set show follows the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite, and explores the themes of sexual consent and privilege. Scott will portray Olivia Lytton, a parliamentary researcher with a bright future who’s facing a powerful adversary.

Previously announced cast includes Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. SJ Clarkson, whose credits include “Succession” and “Jessica Jones”, will helm the series.

Kelley and Gibson are attached as writers, showrunners and executive producersof “Anatomy of a Scandal”, backed by Liza Chasin’s 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...