Naomi Watts Avoids Game of Thrones Prequel Questions, Asks for Tequila Instead

HBO, Game of Thrones and the makers are infamously popular for keeping details related to the series closely under the wraps. There were instances of series actors and their spouses being disallowed mobile phones inside studios so that no possible plot details could be leaked before the episode would officially air.

Currently, a prequel to the long-running fantasy-drama series is under production, with Naomi Watts as the leading lady. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Watts was asked to spill some beans on the highly-anticipated GoT prequel. Her answer---tequila, tequila, tequila.

Fallon asked the actress if she’s allowed to say anything at all about the project, to which she said, “No, definitely, um — tequila, tequila, tequila!”

Watts even cued the in-house musicians to play the song of the same name. Fallon’s house band, The Roots, took off performing The Champs’ infamous Tequila while Watts and Fallon got up to dance as a distraction from the intrusive line of questioning.

The clip that was uploaded on YouTube by the show's official handle stands testimony to the secrecy Watts will abide by till the time she is part of the series. Full marks for GoT-loyalty.

As per latest reports, the first episode of a possible prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones has completed filming in Belfast, a network executive said on Wednesday.

The GoT prequel is from Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) along with author George RR Martin and director SJ Clarkson. Watts stars in the prequel alongside Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough. The show will also feature Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

While HBO has not yet confirmed an official title for the series, Martin said last year that it would be called The Long Night, which was also the title of the third episode of GoT's final season.

