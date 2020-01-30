Take the pledge to vote

Narcos Mexico Season 2 Trailer: Felix Gallardo Strives to Become the Cocaine King of the World

'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 all episodes will be available for streaming come February 13. Check out the first trailer of the Netflix series below.

January 30, 2020
Narcos: Mexico is back with a second season and Diego Luna as Felix Gallardo seems adamant in building his own drug empire, even if it means taking on the dreaded Columbians. Netflix announced that all episodes of Narcos: Mexico season 2 will be available for streaming, starting February 13.

The journey of Felix after he survived in the first season take offs in the new clip unveiled by Netflix. The tagline of the official YouTube channel reads: 'No high can last forever'. Felix's plans seems to be hinting at a coming together of bad forces, the 'barbarians', so that they can take control. The description of the plot in the nw season is: Felix fights to maintain control of the cocaine trade, but the DEA’s thirst for revenge and feuding within his organization threaten his ambitions.

In one of the scenes we see a tiger in Felix's vicinity and it only makes us think that the latest season will only get more bloody. The viewers can expect to see a cat and mouse chase between the DEA and Felix as both try to gain the upper hand. The new season of highly successful Netflix series--Narcos-- is highly anticipated among the fans.

Check out the trailer of Narcos: Mexico season 2 below:

