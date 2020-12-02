Narcotics Control Bureau Seeks Cancellation of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau has approached a special NDPS court and sought the cancellation of comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail in the drugs nexus case. Application has been filed by the agency to allow their custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order.

The court issued notice to Bharti and Haarsh on Tuesday and the matter is likely to be heard next week. Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail by a Special NDPS court after hearing their bail pleas on November 23.

The NCB couple was arrested following the seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. The couple was produced before a magistrates court in Mumbai subsequently.

NCB recovered 86.5 gm ganja during the search. This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday conducted search at Singh's office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

The central agency earlier arrested last actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.