Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's Non-political Tête-à-tête is Latest Meme Fancy, See Here
Akshay Kumar and Narendra Modi's candid interview invited a flurry of funny memes on Twitter. See some of the best reactions here.
Akshay, who is known for his wits on screen, will for once find himself in the spot if he were to go through the memes that his conversation with the PM has inspired. See some of the best reactions to the #ModiWithAkshay interview here that are sure to make your non-political day at least a little lively.
How the liberal brigade is seeing Akshay Kumar right now .#ModiWithAkshay pic.twitter.com/xmtFQjayBb— Ashwin Joshi (@iamashwinjoshi) April 24, 2019
After watching #ModiWithAkshay All the BJPian's be like to congress— #IPL 2019 official (@vivoipl20019) April 24, 2019
#AkshayKumar #modi #twinklekhanna pic.twitter.com/963i7hvfFI
#AkshayKumar to Modi ji after interview #ModiWithAkshay pic.twitter.com/tbvOYRXcpk— To Be Honest (@Mast_Kalandar7) April 24, 2019
After knowing that Akshay Kumar took Modi ji's Interview!!!!#AkshaySpeaksToModi pic.twitter.com/5zhCBQdE7q— Prajwal thapa (@prajwaligt6) April 24, 2019
After watching #ModiWithAkshay all congressian's to Bjp#AkshaySpeaksToModi #ModiHiAayega pic.twitter.com/mb9laDJpbP— Rainbow Digital (@RainbowDigi090) April 24, 2019
Actor Sidharth (Rang De Basanti, Striker), who is quite vocal about his political views on Twitter, did not shy away from putting out some cryptic words about Akshay. His tweet, which surfaced after the interview was aired, read, "#akshaykumar is very underrated as a villain."
#akshaykumar is very underrated as a villain.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 24, 2019
While Akshay was being roasted on Twitter, Modi himself did a slight number on him when he said that his wife Twinkle Khanna takes out all her pent-up anger on Twitter by attacking him (Modi), and it helps her maintain peace at home. Akshay could not help but laugh off the sarcastic comment then, but a witty response was surely brewing up back home. Twinkle took to Twitter and wrote, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :)."
I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019
Read some fans reactions on the Modi-Akshay early morning pep talk.
Twinkle Khanna waiting for Akshay Kumar after #ModiWithAkshay interview pic.twitter.com/T4StrUaI90— Sir Bumraaaah!!! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) April 24, 2019
Trolling of the year! Amazing!!✌— Avani (@ava_knee) April 24, 2019
#TwinkleKhanna @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar https://t.co/qfO5FMIegT
New talk of the town.. #TwinkleKhanna twitter profile...— Rahul Pandey (@AajTakRahul) April 24, 2019
#AkshayInterviewsModi : Do you personaly see any tweets?#ModiWithAkshay Ji : I see your tweets & #TwinkleKhanna's tweets too. Hope you guys don't fight over me.— Amit Chaturvedi (@Amit_knc) April 24, 2019
More power to films, politics, mangoes and memes.
