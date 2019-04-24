Take the pledge to vote

Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's Non-political Tête-à-tête is Latest Meme Fancy, See Here

Akshay Kumar and Narendra Modi's candid interview invited a flurry of funny memes on Twitter. See some of the best reactions here.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's Non-political Tête-à-tête is Latest Meme Fancy, See Here
Akshay Kumar and Narendra Modi's candid interview invited a flurry of funny memes on Twitter. See some of the best reactions here.
Social media was abuzz with notifications late last night when Akshay Kumar announced on Twitter that he will be conducting a candid interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The interview that aired on Wednesday morning took the viewers through the sprawling lawns of the PM's official residence, accompanied by some weighty tips on art of living and some 'chai pe charcha'.

Akshay, who is known for his wits on screen, will for once find himself in the spot if he were to go through the memes that his conversation with the PM has inspired. See some of the best reactions to the #ModiWithAkshay interview here that are sure to make your non-political day at least a little lively.
















Actor Sidharth (Rang De Basanti, Striker), who is quite vocal about his political views on Twitter, did not shy away from putting out some cryptic words about Akshay. His tweet, which surfaced after the interview was aired, read, "#akshaykumar is very underrated as a villain."




While Akshay was being roasted on Twitter, Modi himself did a slight number on him when he said that his wife Twinkle Khanna takes out all her pent-up anger on Twitter by attacking him (Modi), and it helps her maintain peace at home. Akshay could not help but laugh off the sarcastic comment then, but a witty response was surely brewing up back home. Twinkle took to Twitter and wrote, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :)."




Read some fans reactions on the Modi-Akshay early morning pep talk.













More power to films, politics, mangoes and memes.

