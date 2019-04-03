Narendra Modi Biopic: Vivek Oberoi Says Film's Release Before Lok Sabha Election is Purely Coincidental

The much-hyped biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release this Friday, and actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the titular role says it is an inspirational story of a man who inspires millions of people in the country.In an interview with India Today Television, the actor spoke about why the film is not a propaganda film and why its release will not influence the upcoming Lok Sabha election.Vivek said, "It is the story of a 'chaiwala' who became the Prime Minister of India. It is an inspiring story that needs to be told. I did the film because PM Narendra Modi inspires me."When asked if the film is being deliberately released before the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the actor said, "It is just a coincidence that the film is releasing ahead of the election. It is not a propaganda film. I am an individual who has a credible body of work over the last 18 years, more than 45 films and more than 26-27 awards. So I stand my ground there. I don't need to make him appear as a hero. He is a hero to billions of people across the world."Talking about the preparation that went into the film, he said, "The transformation from Vivek Oberoi to Narendra Modi was a prosthetic process that took 5-6 hours every single time. It was a "tapasya" of its own kind. Because I am shooting at 7 in the morning, I had to get into my prosthetic makeup at 1am. So, I had to be up at midnight, shower, get ready and in that chair, getting make-up and prosthetics done all through the night so that I can shoot in the morning.""While portraying him on screen, I wanted to emulate him on screen rather than mimicking him. Trying to capture the spirit of the man and the inspirational story rather than trying to get the mimicking aspects right," he added.The Opposition has been demanding that the release of film be deffered till after the election, accusing the government of using cinema as propaganda. Vivek insisted that the timing of PM Narendra Modi and the Lok Sabha election, the first phase of which kicks off six days after the release of the film, is purely coincidental.PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar and is set to release on April 5.