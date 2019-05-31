English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
The who's who of film world gathered to be witness of the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formation of his new cabinet at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Cine stars such as Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were among the guests who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.
Sidharth Roy Kapur, President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and producer Boney Kapoor were also a part of the event, held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Boney said he was honoured to be invited for the ceremony.
"The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen," Boney told PTI.
Before she flew in from Mumbai, Ranaut told reporters she wished Modi all the best for his future endeavours.
"The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfil all his goals. He is an extremely loved Prime Minister. He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him," she said.
Oberoi, who played PM Modi in a biopic and had also attended the swearing in ceremony in 2014, said, "I'm watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history."
Bhandarkar wrote, "Feeling honoured to be attending the historic #OathCeremony of Shri @narendramodi ji for the #ModiSarkar2. Wishing the very best to all the newly appointed ministers."
Director Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mangesh Hadawale and Abhishek Kapoor were also invited, said Mahavir Jain, one of the organisers behind PM's meeting with Bollywood stars last year.
