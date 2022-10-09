PM Modi Praises Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Trailer, Says 'Appu Lives in Hearts of Millions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on late Kannada cinema icon Puneeth Rajkumar, whose final film GG: Gandhada Gudi’s trailer dropped on Sunday morning. Modi was responding to Puneeth’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s tweet, in which she had mentioned the late actor’s desire to share the film’s trailer with the PM.

Sharing the trailer link on her Twitter account, Ashwini tagged PM Modi and wrote: “Namaste @narendramodi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu’s heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person.”

In his response, PM Modi sent his best wishes for the film and wrote, “Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka’s natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour.”

Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour. https://t.co/VTimdGmDAM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu GG: Gandhada Gudi is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. According to the makers, the film is an epic musical celebration of Karnataka’s blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



KGF star Yash also took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film and called it “top notch”. He tweeted, “The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering – Bruce Lee. This is exactly how I would describe this immortal soul. Love you Appu sir. Thanks for giving us this opportunity to watch our Karnataka in pure awe. #GandhadaGudi is top notch.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here