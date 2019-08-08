Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Narendra Modi Says Kashmir can Develop as the Shooting Destination for International Films

In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi talked about the potential of Kashmir as a preferred shooting destination for films in different languages.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Narendra Modi Says Kashmir can Develop as the Shooting Destination for International Films
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.
Loading...

On Thursday, in his address to the nation, prime minister Narendra Modi talked anout Kashmir's importance and potential as a prime film shooting destination. He emphasised on developing Kashmir as a primary and preferred location for film shoots.

Modi stressed that once Kashmir was one of the most sought after locations for Bollywood filmmakers and that going forward it would also start opening its door to international film production houses.

He said, "Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have the potential to be the biggest tourist hubs of the world. There was a time when Kashmir was the favorite destination of Bollywood filmmakers, I am confident that in future even international films will be shot there."

He added, "I would urge hindi film industry, Telegu film induatry to give a serious thought to invest in films, theatre here."

Modi also talked about creating a 'conducive environment' for the development of the state and the film industry.

Bollywood has kept Kashmir on its destinstions' list for decades. Most recently, Notebook, produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nitin Kakkar, was shoy here. The story was also set in the state.

Earlier, films like Raazi, Fitoor, Fanaa, Haider and many others were shot and set in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the Indian parliament approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The move is likely to open the state for more business opportunities.

The decision was welcomed by a large section of the Hindi film industry including names like Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Anupam Kher.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram