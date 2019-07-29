Take the pledge to vote

Narendra Modi to Feature on Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild, to Talk About Wildlife Conservation

The video promises a fun ride into the diverse wildlife of India and how to reach there through different means.

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Narendra Modi to Feature on Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild, to Talk About Wildlife Conservation
Narendra Modi and Bear Grylls on Man Vs Wild. (Image: Twitter)
In a first, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be featured on popular TV show Man vs Wild. Bear Grylls, the show’s host, tweeted the information Monday.

He posted a teaser clip and wrote, “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm.”

Modi is known for being media savvy and using new avenues to reach out to the younger generation. This video can be seen as his latest gesture in this regard.

The show is known for its host Bear Grylls’ survival techniques in extreme conditions and his love for flora and fauna. In the 45-second teaser video, a voiceover introduces Modi as the head of the largest democracy in the world.

It further shows Modi welcoming Grylls in India, and then taking a trip to the interiors of India together. At one point in the video, Grylls gives Modi a jacket to keep him safe.

The video promises a fun ride into the diverse wildlife of India and how to reach there through different means.

