Narendra Modi Turns 72: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and Others Wish India’s Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world for the Prime Minister. Several Bollywood celebrities too have extended their warmest greeting on the happy occasion.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Instagram, has shared a heartwarming note to wish PM Modi. Along with a video of the PM addressing the nation, he wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday and congratulations! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are striving to fulfil every responsibility you have taken under your oath and will continue to do so for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister.”

Anil Kapoor has shared pictures of PM Modi on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined…the harbinger of ache din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! Narendra Modi.”

A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined…the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! 🙏 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8Mp2BJxsUu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2022

Ajay Devgn posted a picture of himself with PM Modi on his Twitter and wrote, “Your leadership inspires 🇮🇳 and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir 🙏”

जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाये honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi

Your leadership inspires 🇮🇳 and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir 🙏@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/8GTAUEy3XT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2022

Akshay Kumar wished the PM on Twitter and wrote, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻”

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy shooting for her upcoming flick Emergency, took to her Instagram story and shared an old picture of PM Modi along with her from an event and penned a long birthday message. She wrote, “Happy birthday honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey. We wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the consciousness of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

Karan Johar also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday:

To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map – happy birthday @narendramodi ji!🙏🏻 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2022

My wishes to @narendramodi on his birthday. You have infused a new energy, confidence and hope, specially amongst the underprivileged, women and the youth of Bharat. May God give you long and healthy life to achieve your dharmik goals. pic.twitter.com/zDIGtxqeMF — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 17, 2022

Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!

Happy birthday @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/ns0dPD3qAQ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2022

Wishing Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Thank you sir for inspiring us and being a leader we will always look upto. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hIvnchZ45J — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) September 17, 2022

Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji. Here’s wishing you good health and a lifetime of inspiring leadership. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 17, 2022

