Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh’s Romantic Video a Promotional Gimmick for Malli Pelli?

Telugu actor Naresh and actress Pavitra Lokesh caused a storm in film circles with speculations about their marriage. These rumours were further solidified when Naresh posted a video in which he shared a romantic kiss with Pavitra. The couple started receiving congratulatory messages from fans but now some are asking whether the clip was an announcement of a marriage or something else. According to the popular grapevine, the video was intentionally shot for the promotion of their upcoming film Malli Pelli.

If these rumours are true, fans of both actors will be utterly disappointed. The video in which Naresh and Pavitra were seen kissing each other was shared on new year’s eve. The video was captioned, “New Year New Beginnings Need all your blessings From us to all of you #HappyNewYear - Mee #PavitraNaresh". The timing and caption of the video made a lot of people believe that Naresh and Pavitra are genuinely going to tie the nuptial knot.

New Year ✨New Beginnings 💖Need all your blessings 🙏From us to all of you #HappyNewYear ❤️ - Mee #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/JiEbWY4qTQ — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) December 31, 2022

Scrolling through the reactions, some social media users came across a tweet by filmmaker Vamsi Krishna Surya. Vamsi reacted with a laughing emoticon on this post. Users feel that Vamsi knew beforehand that the entire video was a bluff to create a social media buzz around Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh’s upcoming film Malli Pelli.

💯😂— Vamsi Krishna Surya (@imVamsiKrishnaG) December 31, 2022

According to reports, this film will deal with the past relationships between Naresh and Pavitra. Reportedly, this film will also shed light on their current relationship. If these reports are true, fans can expect a complete entertainment package with many interesting elements.

Apart from Malli Pelli, Naresh and Pavitra have essayed pivotal roles in films like Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Middle-Class Abbayi, Sammohanam, Happy Wedding, Entha Manchivaadavuraa and Ante Sundaraniki. Only some of these films were profitable ventures at the box office.

