Naresh Babu-Pavithra Lokesh Hotel Fiasco Takes A New Turn

The love affair and subsequent rumours of marriage of Telugu actor Naresh Babu with Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh has been making a lot of buzz. Ever since news of their alleged affair spread, Naresh’s third wife Ramya Raghupati has been on the attack against both Naresh and Pavithra.

The entire incident took an ugly turn last month when Ramya had caught hold of her husband with Pavithra in a Mysure hotel. She had reportedly created a huge ruckus near the hotel and the police had also turned up. It was also reported that Ramya tried to assault Pavithra before the police intervened.

Just two weeks after the incident, some new reports are coming to the fore. It is being said that the entire incident was actually planned by Naresh and Pavithra. And it was in fact them, who had let word slip into Ramya’s ears that they were in a hotel together. While this seems to make no sense, there are some speculations regarding the reason behind doing so.

If Naresh and Pavithra plan on tying the knot soon, they both need to get divorced from their spouses. Sources say that this was done so that word about their stay in the hotel leaks out and Pavithra’s husband for 16 years Suchendra Prasad readily agrees to grant her a divorce. However, no confirmed reports about the same are out yet.

Naresh Babu and Pavithra Lokesh had appeared in multiple movies together, however it was a 2018 film from where it is believed love blossomed between them. In 2018, Sammohanam, a film with Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydar,i and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, was released. Naresh Babu and Pavithra Lokesh playing the protagonists’ parents in this movie. If reports are to be believed, it was after this movie that they grew close to each other.

