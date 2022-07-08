Naresh Babu to Pawan Kalyan, Celebrities Who Married More Than Once

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s brother Naresh Babu is in news in recent months due to his relationship with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh. Rumours are rife that Naresh and Pavitra will get married soon. A few reports even claimed that both have already got married secretly.

Naresh has already parted ways with his three wives. Pavitra has been married to Suchendra Prasad since 2007 and they have two children. Both Naresh and Pavitra have refuted the rumours and earlier said that their relationship is being misunderstood.

Unsuccessful marriages in the film industry are nothing new and there are many celebrities in the south industry who have got married more than once.

Vishnu Vishal – Jwala Gutta

Actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta got married in Hyderabad in April 2021. It was the second marriage for both of them. Vishnu married Rajani in 2010, but after 8 years of marriage he parted ways with his wife. Jwala, who married Badminton star Chetan Anand in 2005, walked out of marriage in 2010.

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta

The singer first got married, at the age of 19, to Kiran Kumar Goparaju in 1997. She divorced Goparaju in 2010. She has two children from her first husband Goparaju. In 2021, Sunitha tied the knot with entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni at a private ceremony attended by only family members and close friends.

Pawan Kalyan

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan married Nandini in 1997, a year after his debut in Telugu film industry. After a few years of marriage he entered into a live-in relationship with actress Renu Desai. In 2008 Pawan Kalyan divorced his wife Nandini. He married Renu in 2009. However, the second marriage of the actor continued only for three years. Pawan Kalyan divorced Renu in 2012 and got married to Russian model Anna Lezhneva next year.

