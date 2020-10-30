Nargarjuna Wields Assault Rifle in 'Wild Dog' BTS Stills as Unit Films in Himalayas

The filming of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s forthcoming big project, Wild Dog is underway in the Himalayas. The action thriller was first announced by Nagarjuna this year with a first look poster on his birthday in August. The actor took off to the mountains last week for a 21 day-schedule. Behind-the-scenes visuals have since been regularly surfacing online.

Another latest update was posted on Twitter recently. The pictures feature Nagarjuna along with the team dressed in military costumes. The behind-the-scenes stills seem to have been captured around a forest during the day.

Taking to Twitter, the 61-year-old wrote, “#WildDog with his team in the Himalayas!! Loving the freedom and loving nature @SaiyamiKher @ActorAliReza @mayankparakh19 @MatineeEnt (sic).”

Nagarjuna himself shared a short clip that showcased a scenic view of the snow-capped mountain range. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, “#WildDog in the Himalayas.”

Prior to his Himalaya schedule, the actor was hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The show began airing in September following several delays. Currently, Nagarjuna is replaced by his daughter-in-law, actress Samantha Akkineni as a guest host of the fourth season of the show.

Wild Dog, directed by debutante Ahishor Solomon, is based on real-life incidents. Nagarjuna plays National Investigation Agency officer Vijay Varma or Wild Dog, that is his code name while on mission. Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni and Ali Reza will be seen playing other pivotal characters in the film. The shooting for the film started last year and was 70% completed by February 2020 before the pandemic.

Nagarjuna was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy drama Manmadhudu 2 along with Rakul Preet Singh. Up next, he has an important part to play in the upcoming film, Brahmastra. The fantasy drama directed by Ayan Mukerji has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.