Nargis Fakhri Gives Fans 'Rockstar Vibes' With Her Pursuit to See Snowfall, See Pics

Nargis Fakhri might have taken a long sabbatical after starring in films like Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3 and Azhar, but the actress is ready to bounce back with some interesting scripts in her kitty. But before she does that, she is having the time of her life nestled between the snow-capped mountains and cozy cabins of Switzerland as observed from her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, the gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures that showcased her gleeful side in the backdrop of lofty and snowy mountains, chic winter outfits, breathtaking sunsets, rendezvous with a furry dog and a picturesque pool pic to add to her collection. The actress expressed through her caption how her pursuit to see snow led her to the popular tourist destination. It read, “Wanted to see snow. So I went to see snow(along with a snowflake emoji)".

Reacting to the pretty pictures of the actress and the scenic landscapes, one of her fans commented, “Got Rockstar vibes from the first pic(heart emojis)" Another one asked, “How did you survive in that pool(with freezing face emoji)" Someone else wrote, “Photos lene waala toh swarg mein jee raha!" One of the fans stated, “Beautiful and gorgeous!!" Someone else complimented, “Stunning and so cute!!" Meanwhile, several fans flooded the comment section with the request of making Rockstar 2.

Nargis Fakhri is gearing up to feature in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a Telugu-language period action adventure film written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, the film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal. The film is slated to release on March 30, 2023. Her last film Torbaaz had featured her alongside Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev in a gripping action-thriller helmed by Girish Mallik.

