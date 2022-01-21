Nargis Fakhri Has Found Love in Kashmir-born US Businessman? Actor Wants to Keep It 'Low-profile'

It seems actress and model Nargis Fakhri has found a new romantic interest. According to a recent report, the 42-year-old American-born, who has worked in Bollywood movies like Rockstar and Madras Cafe, is dating someone new after chef Justin Santos. Hindustan Times reported that Fakhri is currently seeing a businessman based in the United States. The report has mentioned that the actress, who is currently in Los Angeles, is seeing Kashmir-born Tony Beig who also happens to be the MD of a conglomerate.

According to Hindustan Times, Fakhri started dating the 37-year-old businessman towards the end of 2021. Quoting a source close to the couple, Hindustan Times reported that the two met during a social event and instantly hit it off. “They love spending time in each other’s company, and you will often find them going out together,” the source told Hindustan Times. Considering the relationship is still in its nascent stages, the actress wishes to keep the information low-profile. However, the love between the couple seems to be blossoming nonetheless.

It should be noted that Fakhri has not made any confirmation of the reported developments in her romantic life. Fakhri, who made her debut in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar in 2011, had also dated actor Uday Chopra for five years. In an earlier interview, Fakhri had told The Times of India, “Uday and I dated for five years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India.” Fakhri also mentioned that she regrets not officially confirming her relationship with Chopra at the time.

“I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors,” said Fakhri.

