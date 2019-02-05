English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Nargis Fakhri on Taking a Break from Films: I was Told People Will Forget Me
Nargis will next star in Amavas, which is slated to release on February 8.
Nargis Fakhri during Amazon India Fashion Week 2017 in Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Nargis Fakhri had no qualms about taking a break from films but she says there were people around her who tried to drill the notion into her head that the audience will forget her in her absence. The model-turned-actor made her debut in 2011 with Rockstar. Her last outing was 2018's 5 Weddings with Rajkummar Rao.
Since then, she reduced her on-screen appearances as well. "When I said I'm going to take a break for six months, there were people who freaked out. I was told I'll lose everything, people will get ahead of me. They'll forget about me. They put all those things in my head. But I said I don't believe that," Nargis told PTI.
The actor has come out of her short hiatus with her new film, Amavas, and realised that nothing had changed. "You leave something to follow your dreams and when you come back, everybody is doing the same thing. It's no different. So you can blend in easily. There's never a problem," she adds.
Before she took a break, Nargis featured in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3 and Marathi feature Banjo, but says staying away from the spotlight was not difficult.
"I am happy. I like to do films but I also realised in the years I lived in India that I only worked all the time. I didn't even have my friends and family around.
"I didn't see my mom for three years. Happiness is in relationships which you have with people. If you don't have the support system, it's detrimental to your health. I had to learn how to balance," she says.
The 39-year-old former model, who describes her turn to act as a "beautiful accident", says the job is "super emotionally demanding. It takes up your life. You leave your real life to go into this other life. You need to be so committed. I had to be more because of my obstacles - I had to learn the language, get a tutor.
"I was so consumed with work that my mom used to mail me 'Are you alive?' There's so much you have to put into it. I value my work but now also I value my regular life. Acting was not my first choice anyway," she says.
While she awaits the release of Amavas, a horror-thriller directed by Bhushan Patel, Nargis says a lot has changed in terms of the scripts she wants to choose today.
The actor says, in the initial phase of her career, it was her agency which directed her to choose certain kinds of films with an emphasis on the production house, director and co-stars more than the scripts so that she does not "miss out on good projects".
"There's a valuable lesson that I keep with me. It's the ability to say no and then make my own choice. If it's a wrong choice, it's on me. But at least I had the chance to say. I look at scripts differently.
"I'm still not so professional about it, sometimes I'm naive because I want to give things a chance. I'm optimistic about a lot of things. Today, I want to take a chance," she adds.
Also featuring Sachiin Joshi, Amavas is scheduled to be released on February 8.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Since then, she reduced her on-screen appearances as well. "When I said I'm going to take a break for six months, there were people who freaked out. I was told I'll lose everything, people will get ahead of me. They'll forget about me. They put all those things in my head. But I said I don't believe that," Nargis told PTI.
The actor has come out of her short hiatus with her new film, Amavas, and realised that nothing had changed. "You leave something to follow your dreams and when you come back, everybody is doing the same thing. It's no different. So you can blend in easily. There's never a problem," she adds.
Before she took a break, Nargis featured in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3 and Marathi feature Banjo, but says staying away from the spotlight was not difficult.
"I am happy. I like to do films but I also realised in the years I lived in India that I only worked all the time. I didn't even have my friends and family around.
"I didn't see my mom for three years. Happiness is in relationships which you have with people. If you don't have the support system, it's detrimental to your health. I had to learn how to balance," she says.
The 39-year-old former model, who describes her turn to act as a "beautiful accident", says the job is "super emotionally demanding. It takes up your life. You leave your real life to go into this other life. You need to be so committed. I had to be more because of my obstacles - I had to learn the language, get a tutor.
"I was so consumed with work that my mom used to mail me 'Are you alive?' There's so much you have to put into it. I value my work but now also I value my regular life. Acting was not my first choice anyway," she says.
While she awaits the release of Amavas, a horror-thriller directed by Bhushan Patel, Nargis says a lot has changed in terms of the scripts she wants to choose today.
The actor says, in the initial phase of her career, it was her agency which directed her to choose certain kinds of films with an emphasis on the production house, director and co-stars more than the scripts so that she does not "miss out on good projects".
"There's a valuable lesson that I keep with me. It's the ability to say no and then make my own choice. If it's a wrong choice, it's on me. But at least I had the chance to say. I look at scripts differently.
"I'm still not so professional about it, sometimes I'm naive because I want to give things a chance. I'm optimistic about a lot of things. Today, I want to take a chance," she adds.
Also featuring Sachiin Joshi, Amavas is scheduled to be released on February 8.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
- Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Wedding, Shares Sneak-Peek of Her 'Bride Mode'
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results