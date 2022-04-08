Nargis Fakhri Opens Up About Being Body Shamed; Says She Was Called ‘Pregnant’ After Weight Gain

From Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a number of Bollywood actresses have been a victim of body shaming by online trolls. Highlighting the social evil that has become rampant these days, actress Nargis Fakhri recently revealed that even she has been at the receiving end of it.Nargis, who was last seen in 2020 film Torbaaz, has opened up about body shaming in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. “I definitely faced body shaming for a short time,” Nargis was quoted as saying.

Nargis admitted that there is always a kind of pressure because people expect a “certain look or appearance” from the actresses. She further said that one is never good enough as different people have their opinions.Underlining the absurd expectations people have from her, Nargis stated that she was too thin when she first came to India. Due to this, Nargis said that everyone would ask her to gain weight. Having been naturally skinny, Nargis said that when she actually gained 50 pounds of weight, rumours started doing rounds of her pregnancy.Disheartened by the trolling, Nargis said that it hurt her feelings initially and that it did not seem funny to her. However, Nargis claimed that she soon started working out to get back in shape and managed to lose 40 pounds of weight. “I realised it’s my job to take care of myself,” she said.

Earlier too, Nargis had touched upon the topic of body shaming and had shared her experience of being a public figure through an Instagram post. Hinting at online trolls, she highlighted how living in the limelight can be a blessing but can also have a downside to it.

Nargis had also shared pictures from before and after her weight gain and detailed her transformation through a small note. While motivating her fans, Nargis shared that she “lost 20 lbs through making lifestyle changes.” Further, she urged her fans to make healthy choices and nurture the mind with positive thoughts.

