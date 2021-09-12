Nargis Fakhri Opens up on Dating Uday Chopra for 5 Years: People Told Me to Keep it Quiet

Nargis Fakhri, who is best known for her role in films Main Tera Hero and Rockstar, has opened up on her relationship with actor Uday Chopra. She also shared that she has been keeping away from the film industry beacuse of health iisues and when she wanted to make a comeback, the Covid pandemic struck.

About her former relationship with Uday, Nargis told ETimes, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors."

Nargis was in a relationship with Justin Santos but she has broken up with him and remains just friends. Nargis also said that from the Hindi film industry, she keeps in touch with Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz and Huma Qureshi.

Nargis also said that she had most fun with co-star Varun. They worked in Main Tera Hero in 2014. “I really enjoyed working with all of my co-actors. But with each person you develop a different type of rapport. I think I had the most fun with Varun Dhawan on set. He’s just really full of energy and positivity and he’s funny so it’s contagious," she shared.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here