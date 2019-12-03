Nargis Fakhri Refused to Pose Nude for Playboy, Bharti-Haarsh Put Romantic Posts on Wedding Anniversary

Actress Nargis Fakhri has claimed that she was offered big money to pose for Playboy magazine during her modelling days. The New York-born actress started her showbiz career with modelling, before she starred in films in India. During an interaction with former adult film star Brittni De La Mora, Nargis revealed that she was asked to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

Read: Nargis Fakhri Says She Refused to Pose Nude for Playboy Magazine Despite a Fat Paycheck

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa completed two years of togetherness on December 3. The couple put up romantic posts for reach other to mark their second anniversary.

Read: Bharti's Romantic Post for 'Soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wedding Anniversary will Melt Hearts

Malaika Arora was reportedly coming out from her gym with friends Sema Khan, Gabriella Demetriades and sister Amrita Arora, when a woman, who was selling flowers, forced her to buy gajra. Malaika did not pay heed to her but right before closing the door, the woman gently throws the gajra inside her car and says 'Arbaaz ji ki taraf se'.

Read: Woman Forcibly Tries to Sell Malaika Arora Gajra 'Arbaaz ji ki Taraf Se', Video Goes Viral

The '90s hit Punjabi song Sauda Khara Khara, sung by Sukhbir, has been remade in the Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz. The song was released today, and is an example of how an old hit can be remade without compromising on the flavour of the original.

Read: Sauda Khara Khara Remake From Good Newwz is the Crazy Wedding Dance Song You've Been Waiting for

The very first movie that released in 2019 established a trend that was here to stay – movies invoking patriotic and nationalistic sentiments. The box office collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike got further bolstered by the surgical strikes that took place soon after the release of the film. Filmmakers continued to dole out more biopics this year, with some hitting the bullseye and others dying a slow death. Manikarnika doubled up as a biopic and a patriotic film, nailing both trends. Read our roundup of the year's Bollywood movie trends.

Read: Yearender 2019: Bollywood Biopics and Patriotic Movies at an All-time High

