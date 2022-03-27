Nargis Fakhri Reveals Taking a Break For Mental Health, Says 'I Was Overworked and Stressed'

From Rockstar to Madras Cafe and Main Tera Hero, Nargis Fakhri has worked in several movies. However, post-2017, the actress decided to take a break and spend time with her family. Years after, Nargis has now talked about her decision and revealed what made her take it.

During a recent interview, Nargis Fakhri mentioned that she was overworked and stressed during 2016-17 and that is when she realised that she wasn’t doing things that made her happy. The actress mentioned that after back-to-back films in 2016, she thought of taking a break to balance between her mind and body. For the unversed, Nargis featured in five movies in 2016 - Azhar, Housefull 3, Banjo, Dishoom and Saagasam.

“Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy. I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step," Nargis told Times of India in a recent interview.

The actress further mentioned that it is important to take a break for mental health. She also talked about how celebrities fear of getting lost if they take a break, but that’s not what she thought. “Once in a while, it is important for the sake of your mental and physical health to take a break. I know that in the industry, actors, their managers, and even PR agencies tell you that you have to be more visible and that if you take a break for too long, people tend to forget you. I think there is a lot of fear in the minds of the artists who don’t want to lose what they have worked hard for. My perspective is, you never lose, especially when you take time out for yourself, for self-care, and to introspect. Instead, you actually win when you do that," Nargis added.

Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 movie Rockstar. She has worked in several films including Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, and Hollywood film Spy among others. Nargis will be next seen in a south film.

