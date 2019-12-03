Nargis Fakhri Says She Refused to Pose Nude for Playboy Magazine Despite a Fat Paycheck

Actress Nargis Fakhri has claimed that she was offered big money to pose for Playboy magazine during her modelling days. The New York-born actress started her showbiz career with modelling, before she starred in films in India. During an interaction with former adult film star Brittni De La Mora, Nargis revealed that she was asked to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

The 40-year-old said that she turned down the offer at that time because she was not comfortable baring it all for the adult magazine. "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like, Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no thanks, I'm good," she said.

Fakhri started her career as a model at the age of 16. In her later years, she appeared as a contestant on the second and third cycle of America's Next Top Model (2004). She continued to be a professional model. Her appearance in the Kingfisher Calendar attracted the attention of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who then cast her in Rockstar in 2011.

She went on to star in films like Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe and David Dhawan's Main Tera Hero. Nargis said that she's happy to be a part of the Hindi film industry as it did not involve much skin show.

"I was really happy to work in Bollywood because they don't do sex scenes. That made me so happy, because I am so not into getting naked in front of a camera. I can't do. Any overly sexual or passionate scene would be difficult for me because even though it's acting and what you are supposed to do, I had reservations about that," she said.

Watch the interview here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.