Nargis Fakhri Sets Dance Floor on Fire In Sizzling Teaser Of Palabi Kothai; Check Here

Nargis Fakhri is a versatile actress who has not only charmed the audience in Bollywood but in Hollywood too. Now, the actress has occupied a spot on the list of trends for sharing the teaser of her new music video titled Palabi Kothai. It is a new song by Bangladeshi singer Tasnim Anika, featuring Nargis in a sensual look.

The teaser of the song has been shared by the actress on her official Instagram page on Wednesday.

The teaser of the song has already garnered a lot of engagement. The sizzling looks of Nargis in the video have captivated people and raised the excitement level among them for the release of the song.

The music has been composed by EDM band Apeiruss while the music video has been directed by Adil Sheikh. The Daily Star reports that Anika is extremely excited about this project, “This song is one of my biggest projects so far, and it feels great to see my dream come to life through this music video. I am truly grateful to TM Records and Taposh Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” she was quoted as saying by the publication.

Actress Nargis Fakhri has created a huge following for herself with her impeccable dancing, as well as acting abilities and she continues to do so. She has stunned people with her performances in movies like Rockstar, 5 Weddings, Housefull 3, Main Tera Hero and many more.

She has also featured in Bollywood films such as Madras Café, Dishoom and Banjo. She was last seen in Torbaaz.

