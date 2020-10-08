Nargis Fakhri Shares Picture with Friends from Public Housing Projects

Actress Nargis Fakhri recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her childhood. The Rockstar actor shared with her fans that she grew up in public housing projects and her friends made the best of what they had. She also said that they were her family but it is sad that they drifted apart when they gew up.

Taking to Instagram, Nargis wrote, “Here’s a little piece of me I’m sharing with all of y’all: This is my family. Growing up in the projects wasn’t easy but we always made the best of things. Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other. Sometimes there wasn’t food and we would share an egg or some milk. Who ever had shared. We had community, we looked out for each other.”

“Lately i feel sad because as we grew up & we grew apart because life took us in different directions. But no matter what, even today, you are my family. #community #sisterhood #hood #projectlife #piecesofme #hardknocks #life #growth #iloveyou,” she further added.

She will be next seen in Girish Malik's Torbaaz with Sanjay Dutt. She had made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor.