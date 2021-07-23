Nargis Fakhri Shares Stunning Pictures From Vacation in Italy

Actress Nargis Fakhri is having a joyful time as she and her partner and American chef Justin Santos are currently vacationing in Italy. Recently the actress took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the fun she is having. Nargis shared a carousel of images from Capri. In the pictures she can be seen enjoying some drool worthy meals and the scenic beauty of the place. The first snap in the series shows her strike a gorgeous pose while holding Justin’s hand. The two of them are sitting across a table at a café which has a beautiful sea in the backdrop. In another picture the duo can be seen smiling away while enjoying a boat ride. The couple are seated next to each other and are holding each other from the back. A few photos in the post are solely dedicated to food and natural beauty.

The diva paired the now viral post with a witty caption that reads, “Food is my Love Language.” Lisa Haydon, her friend from the entertainment industry reacted to the post saying, ‘Just so happy to see all your joy’. Nargis’ fans too were happy to see her have a good time with her lover. They showered the post with lovely comments and also mentioned how beautiful she looks in the photo. The post till now has crossed the two lakh likes.

In a separate post the Diva shared images in which she has posed with a plate of pizza. The actress in the caption informed her fans that she had made the yummy looking pizza by herself in Italy’s Naples. Captioning the post funnily she said, ‘Look Ma, I made a Pizza in Naples.’

Her latest Instagram stories reveal that she is having a good time in Amalfi. In a boomerang video, she can be seen playing around with her drink in a stunning beachwear.

