Nargis Fakhri Suffers A Bad Fall While Riding Bicycle; Shares Video With Motivational Note: 'Keep Going'

Actress and model Nargis Fakhri surely knows how to pick herself up after a hilarious fall from her bicycle. The 42-year-old actress shared a valuable life lesson through a practical video in her latest Instagram post. The first picture shows Nargis sitting on the clear path and laughing while her bicycle lies amidst a bush. Swiping left we get to see what really happened before the first picture was taken. Nargis is seen cycling with her spirits high and even looks back to smile at the camera. However, as she turns to look ahead, her cycle drifts from the path and collides with a wood log, which causes the cycle to turn upside down.

The Rockstar actress falls into the bush as her cycle loses control. Dressed in a brown Fendi logo printed t-shirt and a pair of black pants, Nargis can be seen sitting on the paved path and laughing. Sharing the pictures and video on the social media platform, Nargis mentioned in the caption, “Swipe left. When you fall/fail do it with a smile and in style. But remember to always pick yourself up and keep going! Don’t Stop. Never quit.”

Fellow celebrities and followers have also reacted to Nargis’ latest post. Indian couturier Shane Peacock commented, “That was crazy, glad you’re fine.” Musician Manj Musik commented, “Dammn Spider-Man got nothing on you! Hope you are ok!” Singer Guru Randhawa also expressed his shock and commented, “Oh my god! Are you ok?”

Nargis’ previous Instagram post shows us her red carpet look for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She attended the international event earlier this week and wore a stunning gown to walk the red carpet. The Main Tera Hero actress wore Nedret Taciroglu ‘s nude all sequined crystal embroidered couture gown. The actress had attended The Forever Young Premier at the film festival.

Checked her Cannes red carpet look yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.