Nargis Fakhri's is Now On 21-Day Water Fast Challenge. Here's What it is

Actor Nargis Fakhri recently took up the 21-day water fast challenge. In her latest Instagram stories, the actor shared her plans to go for a water fast which is known to be a healthy way to detox one’s body. One of the overlay texts reads, “There seem to be many health benefits when you fast.” She added, “Day 1- fresh fruit and veggies before starting the fast.” With an informative reading tip, she wrote, “Your body regenerates on a cellular level.”

Before the meal, Nargis also posted a photo of her last meal and wrote, “Way too much potato and no seasoning. Pretty sad final meal. It’s 6.30 pm and this is my dinner. I get nothing after this.”

Water fasting for a limited period is considered to be healthy. The person only consumes water during that period. It has benefits such as releasing toxic elements, weight loss, and regulating blood pressure. However, to avoid its adverse effects, it is advised that the person should be observed under medical supervision or should have a guided plan.

Earlier, the actor had posted a picture of a delicious fruit platter before heading for the water fast. The platter was full of healthy fruits, including blueberries, watermelon, red berries, mint leaves, and some other fruits. After that, she went for leafy and green vegetables. Nargis has always been health-conscious and she always eats healthy food.

But there’s no doubt that the actor is a foodie and an enthusiastic chef too. Recently, on her vacation to Bologna, Italy, Nargis made pasta from scratch. The ‘Rockstar’ actor cooked Italian delicacy, tagliatelle, and tortellini pasta with fresh ingredients. In the post, Nargis is further seen asking all foodies to stop by if they want to enjoy the flavours of Italian cuisine.

