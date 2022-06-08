Narthanasala to Akbar Salim Anarkali, List of Remakes Nandamuri Balakrishna Worked In

Nandamuri Balakrishna is the son of legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao. Balakrishna has followed in the footsteps of his great father and established himself as one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. Balakrishna is also serving in politics very much like NTR and is an MLA in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his versatility and has acted in dozens of films in his career spanning over four decades. Balakrishna has won the hearts of his audience because of his charming smile and spectacular screen presence.

It is worth noting that Balakrishna has featured in several remakes of super hit films. Let us take a look at some of the remakes of Balakrishna’s career.

Narthanasala

Balakrishna starred in Narthanasala, which was a remake of NTR’s movie of the same name. This dream project of Balakrishna was partially shot and shelved because of the untimely death of its lead actress Soundarya. Narthanasala’s makers released 17 minutes of the movie on the Shreyas ET OTT platform in 2020.

Babai Abbai

Telugu comedy Babai Abbai (1985) starring Balakrishna was the remake of NTR’s Vaddante Dabbu.

Ramudu Bheemudu

Balakrishna starred in Ramudu Bheemudu (1988), a remake of the original Ramudu Bheemudu with NTR in the lead.

Sri Rama Rajyam

Balakrishna starred in Sri Rama Rajyam, which was the remake of NTR’s Lava Kusa.

Pandurangadu

Balakrishna-starrer Pandurangadu was the remake of NTR’s classical Panduranga Mahatyam.

Palanati Brahmanayudu

Palanati Brahmanayudu, starring Balakrishna, is a remake of the Kannada film, Raja Narasimha.

Aatmabalam

This Balakrishna-starrer was a remake of the superhit Hindi movie Karz, which had Rishi Kapoor as the hero.

Disco King

Disko King starring Balakrishna is a remake of the Hindi movie Disco Dancer, which had Mithun Chakraborty as the male lead.

Akbar Salim Anarkali

Akbar Salim Anarkali starring NTR and Balakrishna is a remake of the Hindi film, Mughal-E-Azam. The original magnum opus starred Prithviraj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar.

