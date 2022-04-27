Narthanasala To Sri Rama Rajyam, Remakes of NTR Films Balakrishna Worked In

N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) was the first mass hero in the Telugu film industry. With his charming smile and spectacular screen presence, NTR won the hearts of his audience. When NTR was at the peak of his career, many households in Andhra Pradesh would put up his posters on the wall and worship him.

N.T. Rama Rao can be considered the trendsetter in the Telugu film industry and his stardom was comparable to that of Amitabh Bachchan. NT Rama Rao also had a stellar career in politics as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms.

NTR’s son, Nandamuri Balakrishna has followed in the footsteps of his legendary father. Balakrishna is also a fine actor and is serving in politics very much like NTR. Nandamuri Balakrishna is an MLA in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly.

Balakrishna has also been involved in remakes of several super hit films by his father.

Narthanasala is one such movie. Narthanasala was the dream project of Nandamuri Balakrishna and 17 minutes of the movie was streamed on the Shreyas ET OTT platform in 2020. The mega project was partially shot and shelved because of the untimely demise of lead actor Soundarya.

Telugu comedy Babai Abbai (1985), starring Balakrishna, was the remake of NTR’s Vaddante Dabbu. Balakrishna starred in the 1988 movie, Ramudu Bheemudu. The movie was a remake of the original Ramudu Bheemudu, starring NTR.

Balakrishna also starred in Sri Rama Rajyam, which was the remake of NTR’s Lava Kusa. Balakrishna featured in Pandurangadu, which was the remake of NTR’s classic, Panduranga Mahatyam.

Critics often felt that Balakrishna failed to recreate the magic of his father on the silver screen and the same was the case with Sri Rama Rajyam and Pandurangadu. Critics and audience both felt that Balakrishna was no match to his legendary father when it came to dialogue delivery and screen presence.

