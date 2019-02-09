English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA Exchanges Tweets With Ariana Grande Over Her Song Named After the Space Agency
Ariana Grande's new song NASA, which has references to space exploration and the cosmos, prompted a tweet from the US space agency.
Image: AP Images
Loading...
Pop star Ariana Grande's new song NASA has led to an exchange of tweets between the US space agency and the singer.
"Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realised that you might need some space," NASA tweeted along with an image of the cosmos referring to the song on Friday.
The pop star retweeted NASA's post with emojis almost instantly.
The song itself lives up to its name with references to space exploration and the cosmos, web portal Space.com reported.
The lyrics include "It's like I'm the universe and you be N-A-S-A" along with Neil Armstrong's voice intones at the beginning of the song saying "That's one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind."
Buzz Aldrin, former astronaut and co-lander on the moon alongside Neil Armstrong, also retweeted NASA's post on the song.
"Do you think I'll make it into one of @ArianaGrande songs too!?" he tweeted.
Previously, in several instances, Grande has expressed her interest towards the cosmos and planets like Jupiter and Neptune on Twitter, wearing NASA's iconic meatball logo on her clothing, the report informed.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realised that you might need some space," NASA tweeted along with an image of the cosmos referring to the song on Friday.
Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space.— NASA (@NASA) February 8, 2019
🎶 It’s like you’re the universe and we’re N-A-S-A 🎶
Check out the universe: https://t.co/hRtKDqTkiZ pic.twitter.com/p3aAZEwMfv
The pop star retweeted NASA's post with emojis almost instantly.
The song itself lives up to its name with references to space exploration and the cosmos, web portal Space.com reported.
The lyrics include "It's like I'm the universe and you be N-A-S-A" along with Neil Armstrong's voice intones at the beginning of the song saying "That's one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind."
Buzz Aldrin, former astronaut and co-lander on the moon alongside Neil Armstrong, also retweeted NASA's post on the song.
"Do you think I'll make it into one of @ArianaGrande songs too!?" he tweeted.
Previously, in several instances, Grande has expressed her interest towards the cosmos and planets like Jupiter and Neptune on Twitter, wearing NASA's iconic meatball logo on her clothing, the report informed.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results