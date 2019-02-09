LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

NASA Exchanges Tweets With Ariana Grande Over Her Song Named After the Space Agency

Ariana Grande's new song NASA, which has references to space exploration and the cosmos, prompted a tweet from the US space agency.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Image: AP Images
Pop star Ariana Grande's new song NASA has led to an exchange of tweets between the US space agency and the singer.

"Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realised that you might need some space," NASA tweeted along with an image of the cosmos referring to the song on Friday.




The pop star retweeted NASA's post with emojis almost instantly.

The song itself lives up to its name with references to space exploration and the cosmos, web portal Space.com reported.

The lyrics include "It's like I'm the universe and you be N-A-S-A" along with Neil Armstrong's voice intones at the beginning of the song saying "That's one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind."

Buzz Aldrin, former astronaut and co-lander on the moon alongside Neil Armstrong, also retweeted NASA's post on the song.

"Do you think I'll make it into one of @ArianaGrande songs too!?" he tweeted.

Previously, in several instances, Grande has expressed her interest towards the cosmos and planets like Jupiter and Neptune on Twitter, wearing NASA's iconic meatball logo on her clothing, the report informed.

Loading...
