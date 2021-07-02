Naseeruddin Shah Assures Fans He is Well, Will Likely be Discharged on Sunday

The ailing Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia, has been responding well to the treatment. A patch of pneumonia was detected in his lungs, after which it was compulsory for him to get timely admitted to the hospital. Speaking to SpotboyE, Shah cleared all speculations regarding his health and discharge.

The actor informed that it would take him couple of days to get cured. Though the treatment will take its time, Shah expects to get discharged by Sunday, that is, July 4. “By Sunday I’m hoping(to be discharged). Touched by your concern,” he told the publication.

During this difficult time, his wife actress Ratna Pathak Shah and children are with him. Shah’s manager has been updating his well wishers about his health condition. A few days back, his manager informed that the actor was responding to the treatment and his condition is stable.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ratna revealed that fortunately, the patch of pneumonia was in one corner of the lungs, therefore, not much work will be required in treating it. She informed that the actor is perfectly alright and will be released within two days.

The veteran actor, who is one of the finest talents of Hindi cinema, last featured in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which was released on OTT platform earlier this year. The film also starred Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Parambrata Chattopadhyayand Vinay Pathak. Last year, Shah’s performance in the web show Bandish Bandits was loved by his audience and had garnered praises from the critics as well.

The 70-year-old has covered almost all platforms in his career. He has appeared on the stage, has done commercial, signed critically acclaimed films, has led the front of the parallel film movement, and has also worked in streaming projects. Shah, who is a three-time National Award-winning actor, has been bestowed with the honourable Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

