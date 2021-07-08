Naseeruddin Shah Discharged From Hospital, Son Vivaan Posts His Pics With Ratna Pathak Shah

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for the treatment of pneumonia, was discharged on Wednesday morning, his son and actor Vivaan Shah said. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday.

“Back home," Vivaan Shah captioned the picture of his father and mother, actor Ratna Pathak Shah on his Instagram Story. “He just got discharged today morning," he wrote in the next Story.

On July 3, a hospital source said that Naseeruddin Shah was responding well to the treatment.

“He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the insider had told PTI.

Last week, Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a “small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the same.

In his career spanning 46 years, Naseeruddin Shah, a multiple National Award-winning actor, is known for his immense contribution to both parallel and mainstream cinema, along with memorable work in television, and theatre.

Some of the credits from his storied filmography include titles like “Nishant”, “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Mirch Masala", “Ijaazat", “Masoom”, “Karma", “Vishwatma”, “Mohra”, “Sarfarosh”, “The Dirty Picture”, “Krrish", “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, among others.

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus was last seen in the 2020 drama “Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series “Bandish Bandits”.

Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the same medical facility as screen icon and his “Karma" co-star Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here