1-min read

Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice

Naseeruddin Shah is critical of Anupam Kher's prolonged absences from the FTII. Kher succeeds Gajendra Chauhan as the premier institute's chairman.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah slams FTII Chairman Anupam Kher for his continual absence from the institute. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Talk about actors who have had a significant contribution in the evolution of Hindi cinema, and Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher’s names are sure to be mentioned.

Former students of Delhi’s National School of Drama, the two have worked in several films together, including A Wednesday, Karma and Pestonjee.

However, when Shah was recently asked about Kher’s work as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where Shah also studied, he said he has hardly seen Kher at the prermier institute.

Known not to mince any words, he told The Quint, “Where is he? How can I comment on his work when he’s hardly ever at the FTII? I don’t think he’s been there more than twice. I go to the FTII to deliver some lectures every now and then. I am told that he’s not seen there very often. If he chooses to spend some more time at the institute, we’ll get to see the work and be able to comment on it. Till then, what can I say?”

On the professional front, Shah last starred in Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s film Hope Aur Hum, which relased earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kher will soon be seen as former PM Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjaya Baru’s book by the same.
