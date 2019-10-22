Naseeruddin Shah Pays Anubhav Sinha Surprise Visit on the Sets of Thappad

In an industry as vast as Bollywood there are numerous actors and directors who share a close bond without having worked together. The reasons for this vary. In case of Anubhav Sinha and Naseeruddin Shah, it is because the right opportunity has not come their way.

Anubhav Sinha, who is currently occupied with the shooting for his next film titled Thappad, was pleasantly surprised to receive Naseeruddin Shah on the sets of the film. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Sinha said, "It was the last day of the shoot and after pack-up we retired to a bungalow and discussed everything, from cinema to journalism and the world at large. Many from the team, who had earlier planned to make a quick getaway, hung around because it was a rare ensemble."

The two have been friends for almost the last three decades. Reminiscing their friendship, Sinha said, "He recited a nazm by Gulzar saab for my first TV series, Shikast. When we met recently, I told him, 'Aap mere saath shooting karne aaiye' and he promised, 'Jald hi aata hoon.'"

The Mulk director added that following the completion of Thappad, he is currently working on some other scripts and will see if he can rope in Naseeruddin Shah for any role in those scripts. He remarked, "If he agrees, it will be a privilege for me to direct him."

Sinha has been currently working on Thappad. He had earlier stated that he is working under a lot of pressure following the success of Mulk and Article 15. The success of the previous two films has resulted in him being expected to pull off a hattrick. Mulk stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vaidya, Maya Sarao, Naila Grewal, and Gracy Goswami.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.