Naseeruddin Shah Remembers Sean Connery on Birth Anniversary: He Was the Only Bond

Today is the 91st birth anniversary of Hollywood legend Sean Connery who passed away last year. Connery was the first actor to essay the role of the iconic British secret service agent, James Bond. He embodied Bond and so his portrayal is considered the definitive one by most, rightly so. One of the most revered Indian actors, Naseeruddin Shah attested the same when he said last year, “He (Connery) was the ONLY Bond.”

Nasseruddin Shah shared screen space with Connery in the 2003 movie The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, directed by Stephen Norrington, released in 2003. It was an adaptation of the graphic novel written by Alan Moore and visualised by Kevin O’Neill. Shah played the role of Captain Nemo, Connery was Allan Quatermain. While Shah was not highly praised for his performance, he did get to act together with the Scottish legend

He told Times of India, “Sean Connery was the most down-to-earth star I’ve ever met. He reminded me of Jackie Shroff, who didn’t take himself seriously for a second. He was a warm, generous co-actor and a star of blazing luminosity. Some of our homegrown stars should take a few lessons from him.”

During an interview in 2019, Naseeruddin Shah was asked to share his experience of acting in Hollywood. The actor said it seemed boring as the film dragged on for months. “But I was making so much money out of it that I didn’t complain too much. The film itself was unbearable; I could not sit through it,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Hailed as the ultimate James Bond, Connery headlined seven of the spy thrillers. He played the suave agent with such finesse that the actors who followed him struggled to fit into his suit.

