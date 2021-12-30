Naseeruddin Shah Stirs Controversy Again, Gets Trolled for Calling Mughals Refugees

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is being trolled after his recent comments on Mughals went viral on Twitter. In a recent interview with a digital news portal, he called Mughals refugees. In the viral video, he claimed that Mughals came to India to make it their homeland. According to him, the Mughals gave the country monuments and traditions of dance music, painting and literature.

Now, he is facing backlash online and is getting brutally trolled for his comments on Mughals which did not go well with a section of netizens.

Watch the viral video here:

Mughals came here to settle. They Contributed to India's Culture, Music and Left lasting Legacies. You can call them refugees: Naseeruddin Shah to Karan Thapar pic.twitter.com/uqC6aXTaz3— MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) December 29, 2021

The viral video has been clipped from an interview given by Naseeruddin to journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire. In the interview, he called the Mughals “nation builders”.

In the viral video, he can be heard saying, “The alleged atrocities of the Mughals are highlighted from time to time. But why do we forget that Mughals are the same people who have contributed to the cause of this country? They are the people who have made monuments in the country. They gave the tradition of dancing, singing, painting and literature. The Mughals came here to make it their homeland. Mughals, you can call them refugees if you want.”

After his comments, he is being brutally trolled on Twitter. Social media users are asking him to apologise for his remarks on Mughals.

Earlier, in September this year, Naseeruddin had earned both bouquets and brickbats on social media for his views on the Taliban. He had expressed his displeasure over the euphoria among a section of Indian Muslims over the Taliban’s capture of power in Afghanistan.

The famous actor is an alumnus of prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.

