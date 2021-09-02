Naseeruddin Shah Strongly Reacts to Indian Muslims 'Celebrating' Taliban's Return in Afghanistan

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has expressed his displeasure over the euphoria among a section of Indian Muslims over the Taliban’s capture of power in Afghanistan. He shared a strong message for the Indian Muslims who are “celebrating" the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In a video clip recorded in Urdu, Shah criticised those who have welcomed the revival of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. “Though the return of Taliban in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world, the celebration of the barbarians by a section of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous," he said.

He said every Indian Muslim should ask themselves if they want “a reformed, modern Islam" or “the barbaric values" of the past centuries. “I am an Indian Muslim and, as Mirza Ghalib said years ago, my relationship with my God is informal. I don’t need political religion," Shah asserted

In his career spanning 46 years, Naseeruddin Shah, a multiple National Award-winning actor, is known for his immense contribution to both parallel and mainstream cinema, along with memorable work in television, and theatre.

Some of the credits from his storied filmography include titles like “Nishant”, “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Mirch Masala", “Ijaazat", “Masoom”, “Karma", “Vishwatma”, “Mohra”, “Sarfarosh”, “The Dirty Picture”, “Krrish", “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, among others.

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus was last seen in the 2020 drama “Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series “Bandish Bandits”.

