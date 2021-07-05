Naseeruddin Shah to Be Discharged From Hospital on Monday, Says 'I Am Fine'

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia, will be discharged on Monday, July 5. A patch of pneumonia was detected in his lungs, after which it was compulsory for him to get timely admitted to the hospital. Speaking to a leading daily, Shah had cleared all speculations regarding his health and discharge.

Shah had informed SpotboyE earlier that it would take him a couple of days to get cured. Though the treatment will take its time, he expected to get discharged by Sunday. Now, he confirmed the news of his discharge to the publication and said, “I am fine. Going home tomorrow (Monday).”

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Shah’s wife and veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah had revealed that fortunately, the patch of pneumonia was in one corner of the lungs, therefore, not much work will be required in treating it.

The veteran actor, who is one of the finest talents of Hindi cinema, last featured in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which was released on the OTT platform earlier this year. The film also starred Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Vinay Pathak. Last year, Shah’s performance in the web show Bandish Bandits was loved by his audience and had garnered praises from the critics as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here