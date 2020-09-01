MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Naseeruddin Shah Unable to Summon Confidence to Direct After 'Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota' for This Reason

Naseeruddin Shah in a still from his latest show Bandish Bandits.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah said that he is not proud his directorial debut 'Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota' in 2006, which is based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah had made his directorial debut in 2006 with the film Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, set in the backdrop of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The film starred Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Ayesha Takia, Jimmy Sheirgill, Paresh Rawal, Saroj Khan and Boman Irani. However, in a recent interview, Shah revealed that he has not directed another film since as he was not proud of the first movie.

Talking to Mid-day, Shah said, “My confidence as a filmmaker was badly shaken by the film I made. I am not able to summon the confidence to direct again. It’s not a movie I am proud of; it didn’t turn out well because of my shortcoming as a director.”

The actor however, said that he wants to take baby steps to try his hands at directing again. He said, "I want to set that right by directing a short film."

Shah, who was last seen in the web-show Bandish Bandits and OTT film Mee Raqsam, talked about the advantages of the digital medium. "They don't have the burden of censorship or having to take a saleable route (for box-office numbers). For actors, (working on a web series) it is like living a long film; it is almost like doing a Shyam Benegal film," he said.

